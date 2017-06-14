Temperatures to soar in Halifax today - but how long will the heatwave last?

Halifax is set to enjoy one of its warmest days of the year so far today as plume of hot air from the Mediterranean envelops the UK.

Warm sunshine will dominate throughout today with temperatures peaking at around 22C this afternoon.

Despite a slight blip in the weather on Thursday and Friday the hot and sunny weather will return to Halifax on Saturday.

Tomorrow temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today and there will be a lot more cloud around.

Friday will follow a very similar theme with lots of cloud and temperatures peaking at 17C. Saturday will see a return to wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures reaching 20C and Sunday will be a notch warmer at 21C.

And the heatwave looks set to last into early next week with Halifax basking in temperatures of 23C on Monday.