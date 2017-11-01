Temporary career change as Halifax vicar heads to A&E department

The Vicar of Halifax, the Rev Canon Hilary Barber is preparing to ‘scrub up’ for a new role.

Tomorrow (Thursday) he will join the dedicated team at Calderdale Royal Hospital’s A&E department to experience a taste of life in the local NHS.

This will be Canon Barber’s second temporary career change as he experiences work in the public sector.

His first taste of work shadowing saw him assisting Halifax MP, Holly Lynch as she went about her duties, spending the day at her constituency office at the Elsie Whitely Centre, Halifax.

Tomorrow he will work alongside Calderdale Royal Hospital A&E Consultant, Andy Lockey, and on November 10, he will join fire fighters at Halifax Fire Station.

Canon Barber said: “The idea came about after I shadowed local police earlier this year. Watching them at work was so insightful and it made me realise that it would be beneficial to shadow other public sector workers.

“If the Church today is going to relate to the ‘real’ world of work then it is something I believe is crucial. The Church needs to be able to reflect what goes on in society and be able to clearly understand it. As a leader in the community, I believe it’s important for me to step into the shoes of public sector workers – albeit for just a brief time - in order for the Church to play its part in society.”