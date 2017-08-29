The byte-sized festival is back

Ten day technology festival Wuthering Bytes returns to Hebden Bridge today for its fifth year.

The 2017 festival will deliver a series of talks that serve to inspire and explore the state of the art, providing demos and hands-on workshops to professional techies, hobbyists and anyone with a passion for technology.

Wuthering Bytes festival last year. Picture by Craig Shaw/blu planet photography

The event begins with Festival Day in Hebden Bridge Town Hall today, the opening keynote talk delivered by Dr David Hartley exploring some of the pivotal developments in the history of computing.

Other Festival Day speakers will include Dr Suzie Sheehy, accelerator physicist; Kevin Murrell, co-founder of The National Museum of Computing; Ian Drysdale, product manager at Co-op Digital; David Allen, series producer at the BBC Computer Literacy Project; and Jennifer Arcuri, CEO & Founder of Hacker House. Talks will cover many topics including the future of communications technology. Dr Laura James, technical director at Doteveryone, will return as compère. As the week progresses, attendees can participate in a variety of partner events. Wuthering Bytes will also host regular workshops, Open Source Hardware Camp — and also this year, for the first time, Chip Hack, a two-day beginners course that provides an introduction to chip design.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: “It brings together people who all have one thing in common – a passion for technology. Once again, we have some fantastic events confirmed for the festival, covering a plethora of topics.”

This year, Co-op Digital will join Wuthering Bytes as a platinum sponsor. The festival is also supported by Design Spark, Calderdale Council and Fourth Day PR. Tickets are £10 and can be bought from the website - http://wutheringbytes.com/- where you can find full info.