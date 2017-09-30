The Poppy Appeal needs you! Calderdale volunteer shortage

The Royal British Legion is urging the great British public to dedicate their spare time and join its army of volunteers during this year’s Poppy Appeal campaign in Calderdale.

The Legion’s Poppy People campaign – a national recruitment drive for Poppy Appeal volunteers, launched by Shane Richie – is calling on those in the local area to dedicate a few hours to make a huge difference to the 6.2 million members of the Armed Forces community that are eligible for help from the Legion.

Debbie Westlake, the Legion’s community fundraiser for West Yorkshire, said: “We need approximately 40 additional volunteers across Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden this year to ensure we raise much-needed funds.

“Volunteering can provide great opportunities for those involved.

“It allows the chance to meet new people, learn new and transferable skills and be part of a team that helps the Armed Forces community and promotes understanding of Remembrance. We’d love all who want to volunteer with us to get in contact.”

To find out more about becoming a fundraising volunteer in during this year’s Poppy Appeal, contact community fundraiser Debbie Westlake on 07880 780207 or email dwestlake@britishlegion.org.uk.