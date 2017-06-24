The search is on for local musicians

Howarth Timber is throwing its weight behind a UK-wide search to find the next big thing in music.

The company is backing Local Music Live, which aims to putt new talent on the air. Local Music Live brings together commercial and community stations – including Radio Yorkshire as well as Rock FM in Lancashire, the Lincs FM group and the newly-launched Fix Radio in London – to encourage and support local singers and bands.

Singer/songwriters and bands can submit their songs to localmusiclive.org for a chance to be played by local radio DJs from across the UK.

Howarth Timber’s Brighouse branch will choose the best act from the area, with Local Music Live and Howarth Timber then picking their favourite act in the UK and giving them a platform to gain a greater audience for their music. The chosen artist or band will record their music at Redwall Studios in Greater Manchester, and create a music video for one of their tracks.

Howarth Timber’s marketing and product development manager, Neale Brewster, said: “We’re always keen to get involved and support our local communities, whether that’s through our charity activities or sponsoring local gigs so this is a great way to extend that support. We’re very proud to provide a platform for emerging talent and we’re looking forward to discovering the next big thing in local music.”