The seaside came to Salterhebble

Children and their guests at Salterhebble School, Halifax, were “At The Seaside” for their summer fair in the school grounds.

Not only did the seaside fairground feel of the event, organised by PTFA chairwoman Rachel Flanagan and her committee, prove great fun with teachers in the stocks, face-painting, a traditional seaside photo booth, an ice cream stall and many other different stalls and games, it also raised money to buy a defibrillator for the school, with training how to use it, and headteacher Belinda Kerfoot-Roberts said the school was delighted to welcome Lizzie Jones to open the fair. “We were thrilled to raise enough to buy a defibrillator and Lizzie coming to open the fair gave us a real boost. We had a wonderful time in the sunshine,” she said.

Lizzie’s husband Danny, a former Halifax RLFC star, died while playing rugby league for Keighley. Lizzie began campaigning for all rugby league players to be able to have heart screening, and set up the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, which now provides assistance to hundreds of clubs, teams and other community organisations to purchase life-saving defibrillators.