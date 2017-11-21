Thousands expected to visit Brighouse Christmas Market

Thousands of visitors will be in Brighouse this weekend to see the Christmas market and Christmas lights switch-on.

The Brighouse Christmas Market aims to get the local community into the festive spirit with stalls, fairground rides, entertainment and more.

The market will have over 80 stalls full of locally produced foods and crafts.

There will be entertainment throughout both days with Christmas Carols being sung by local school choirs, a fairground organ, mulled wine, roast chestnuts and street entertainers.

Santa will pay a visit to Brighouse during the event on Saturday at 4pm to switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

A special Christmas treat is the appearance of three camels at Central Methodist Church on Saturday 25 November all day from 10.30am. On Sunday 26 November donkeys will replace the exotic camels.

The Church will be open throughout the Christmas Market Weekend with refreshments, a large bouncy castle, face painting and family entertainment.

The Rev Mark Cheetham of Brighouse’s Central Methodist Church said: “It’s a great way for the Church to play its part in the local community and welcome everyone as we prepare for Advent and the Christmas season.

“The Wise Men came to see the baby Jesus on camels so be wise and come to Central.”