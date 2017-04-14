Thousands raised for Marks and Spencer’s Charity of the Year

Parkinson’s UK Halifax and District Branch were presented with a cheque at Marks and Spencer in Halifax after raising thousands for people with the condition.

Parkinson’s UK were chosen as Charity of the Year by the staff of the Halifax store in April 2016 and after a busy year members of the branch, along with volunteers, raised £13,674.27 for the charity. At the request the Halifax Marks and Spencer store, the money was to be spent locally to benefit people affected by Parkinson’s.

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the members of our Halifax and District branch for helping us to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

“I hope their success will inspire others to organise their own fundraising events for Parkinson’s UK in the future.”

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition for which there, currently, is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity.

The latest project for the Parkinson’s UK Halifax and District Branch is a partnership with local community radio station Phoenix Radio.

They are helping people affected by Parkinson’s, who are also suffering from mild dementia, to trigger their memories and record their recollections on a CD, allowing them to keep and treasure them for the future.

As well as fundraising through various projects, the Halifax Branch offers friendship and support for local people living with Parkinson’s and their families.

For more information please call Ian Barraclough, Vice Chair, on 07967 419880 or visit their website, www.parkinsonshalifax.org.uk.