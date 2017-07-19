Three people rescued from Halifax house fire

FIREFIGHTERS rescued three people from a blaze at a house in Halifax this morning.

Crews were called to the incident on Harewood Avenue at Pellon just before 3am today (Weds July 19) after a fire involving a caravan and a car spread to a house.

Three people who were trapped in the house were led to safety by firefighters

All three casualties suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Appliances from Halifax, Illingworth and Mytholmroyd attended.

A fire investigation officer attended to investigate the cause of fire.