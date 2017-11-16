Time to start returning goodies for Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal

There are just four weeks left in this year’s Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal and organisers are asking people to start returning their boxes

.The campaign, which is funded by the Community Foundation for Calderdale, will see members of the community pack boxes with goodies and distribute to those in need during the festive season.

This is year is looking like it could be the most successful yet with 3000 boxes distributed to schools, businesses and supermarkets across Calderdale.

The team of Rotarians and their helpers need as many of these back as soon as possible as requests from charities and good causes for boxes to give as gifts now exceeds 2500.

Bryan Harkness, the coordinator of the Rotary in Calderdale Community Shoebox Appeal, said: “It is difficult to get the correct mix. With three ‘alternative’ fillings, boxes that are returned full by the wonderful residents of our community, never marry up quite with the requests from the charities.

“In the last five years Rotary has managed to more or less meet all the children’s box requests, but toiletry and food box requests always exceed supply. So if you have a box to fill maybe think about the latter?”

Some companies are still requesting more boxes than their initial requests with Insurer Covea at Dean Clough having just received their third delivery.

Covea’s Jane McGowan said: “Here at Covea we are passionate about supporting our local community and take every opportunity to support those less fortunate, especially at this time of year. Supporting our local Rotary shoebox appeal allows us to do this.”

Outlets for picking up and returning boxes are; Tesco in Brighouse,King Cross and Sowerby Bridge, Morrisons in Halifax and Elland, Sainsbury in Halifax, and Harveys of Halifax CookShop.