Time to step back to the 1940s for the day at Queensbury

Queensbury is stepping back in time to the 1940s this Saturday.

Afternoon entertainment is from Kitty Lamare, Christopher and the Robins, Revolution Show Band, Queensbury Performing Arts, Holy Trinity Choir, Queensbury History Society, Bradford Police Museum, Marshall Waddington’s Fun Fare and a Tea Dance in the Conservative Club from 2-4pm.

During the evening star entertainment is provided by Kitty Lamare and the Ashby Big Band Tea Dance Band.

Tickets for the evening are on sale at a cost of £10 per person and are from from Stuart on 07815201650 or Walker Singleton, Granby Barn, High Street or Firth Cycles, Back Dyke Mills, all in Queensbury.

The organising committee is looking for new members, especially the younger generations, to bring in new ideas and take over tasks to help put on the event. Contact Stuart on the above number.