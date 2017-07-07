Todmorden pictured from on high in Janet’s aerial exhibition

Todmorden photographer Janet Wright is exhibiting a selection of aerial shots at Todmorden Tourist Information Centre until the end of July.

The exhibition prints are aerial views of Todmorden taken last November.

They were taken in a flight lasting about an hour and a half from Heli-Jet Aviations base at Leeds Heliport.Pilot was Scott Myers. There are also two prints taken further afield from 2015 of Skipton and Clitheroe castles.

Janet has been pursuing aerial photography for 10 years. The first was a flight in Cornwall with Castle Air`s Keith Thompson (of television’s Treasure Hunt fame) then mostly Yorkshire and Lancashire.

She has sold prints to Australia, New Zealand and America as well as more locally, plus a range of greetings cards featuring some of the images on sale at a few outlets including the information centre.