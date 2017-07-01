Todmorden to Lands End for tower victims

Twelve serving and retired Calderdale Firefighters took up the challenge of riding from Todmorden Fire Station to Lands End for the victims of Grenfell Tower. The team are no stranger to challenges and this was their shortest ride to date at just 418 miles, but the group thought it was the toughest.

Team member, Ryan Binks, said: “I think we may have underestimated the amount of very steep hill climbs involved through Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, along with a couple of punctures, the odd navigational mishap and a couple of road closures to boot, however due to the herculean effort put in by the lad’s we managed to complete the journey in 32 hours, 21 minutes and 53 seconds.”

So far the group have raised around £1600 for The Firefighter’s Charity and the Grenfell Tower’s victims. They are also planning an Old School Disco to be held at Todmorden Cricket Club on Saturday 2 September featuring a themed 80’s night where the money raised will be matched by Barclays Bank.

The team have already started planning their next challenge.