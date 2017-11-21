Todmorden WW2 Sicily veteran Douglas is special guest

Members of Todmorden 41 Club welcomed second world war veteran Douglas Whittaker as special guest at their meeting early in November.

Todmordian Douglas, now at the ripe old age of 97, was conscripted into the army and served as a Sergeant in the Royal Artillery.

Some time ago he recorded for the Todmorden Talking Newspaper an account of his participation in the Allied landings in Sicily in 1943 which he entitled A Toe Hold In Sicily.

Members listened to the recording, which was a remarkable and at times frightening experience of his military career.

After the recording, Douglas answered many questions on his war-time experiences in Sicily and Italy.

Prior to supper being served Douglas was prsented with a donation for Todmorden Talking Newspaper.

Pictured from the left are Todmorden Talking Newspaper chairman John Taylor, Chris Bryning, a former employer of Douglas, Douglas Whittaker himself and chairman of Todmorden 41 Club Godfrey Pickles.