Tommy’s 40 years of service takes the biscuit

In forty years working at McVitie’s in Halifax, Tommy Devlin has seen a lot of changes and some moments to savour.

Tommy started work at McVitie’s Cake Co, Hopwood Lane, Halifax, the day after his 16th birthday, working as second slab hand with his father, who was the boiler man.

Since has been four decades of change and Tommy relishes challenges which the Halifax factory is meeting in excellent shape, with more vision and focus on products since the company came under the umbrella of world confectionary giants pladis, whose support for bringing in new lines and a focus on all products he and colleagues had found very encouraging. Coupled with a family feel, it is a good place to work, he feels.

“I left school on the Friday and, by the Monday, I had started working and never looked back since. There’s a family atmosphere with a variety of jobs and opportunities within the company. I can’t call them my colleagues, rather they’re all my friends whom I have made over the years,” he said.

Since starting in the year he bought his first motorcycle, he has seen a lot of changes - owners have included Riley’s, Guinness, Smith and Kendon’s, Nuttall’s, Terry’s of York and United Biscuits - and has a stand-out memory.

“The working experience has changed drastically, Health and safety has really improved now; when I started they barely had anything in place.

“Jane Asher did a factory tour and I was introduced to her - she endorsed an apple and cinnamon cake we made, that was a great moment.”

Tommy, who is married with a son, likes to spend quality time with his family and restores Yamaha Japanese 70s and 80s motorcycles.