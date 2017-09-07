Top summer pub award for Grayston

Quality ale and a warm welcome has won the Grayston Unity summer’s pub of the season accolade from Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

The micro-pub pub could hardly be more central to Halifax, at Wesley Court next to Halifax Town Hall. Awards are made primarily on the quality of their real ale – beer which still contains live yeast, continues to mature in the cask, and must be served without the use of carbon dioxide or other gas pressure. Members described the pub, which has just two small rooms and a tiny vestibule area, as a “lovely little pub which is quite quirky” and praised its live music.