Tory hold in Queensbury by-election

The Conservative Party has held on to the Queensbury ward after residents took to the polls yesterday.

A by-election was triggered following the resignation of Conservative councillor Lisa Carmody earler in the year.

Andrew Senior gained 2,175 votes - more than half the overall votes cast.

His nearest rival was independent candidate Jason Smith, who got 732 votes.

Labour’s Mobeen Hussain came in at third place with 697 votes, with Eithne Mary Dodwell of the Green Party and Liberal Democrat Mary Whitrick picking up 143 and 135 votes respectively.

The turnout for the by-election was 32 per cent with a total of 3,882 votes cast.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said: “This is a great result by Andrew Senior, who will make an excellent Conservative councillor in Queensbury.

“In local elections across the country we have seen some encouraging results overnight but we take absolutely nothing for granted. And no-one should assume that council results will be repeated at the General Election.”