Tour de Yorkshire raises vital charity funding

The Tour de Yorkshire’s partnership with Alzheimer’s Society has smashed all targets in 2017, raising over £100,000 for the charity.

Representatives from Alzheimer’s Society were present at every Tour de Yorkshire roadshow in the lead up to the race, which passed through Brighouse.

They also launched a whole host of imaginative activities during the three days of action between 28-30 April. These included interactive experiences in the fan zones at each of the start and finish locations, a variety of community activities, and a central position in the official race caravan.

In addition, over half the total figure raised was achieved by entrants of the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire sportive who chose to ride in support of the charity.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Achieving this landmark figure is tremendous news and I am immensely proud that the Tour de Yorkshire has helped raise such a huge amount for a very deserving cause.

“Alzheimer’s Society delivers an invaluable service and we sincerely hope this money will make a difference to the 67,000 people living with dementia in Yorkshire, and hundreds of thousands more around the UK.”

Michael Dent, Director of Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It was incredible to see so many fundraisers uniting against dementia and supporting Alzheimer’s Society during the Tour de Yorkshire. They all played their part in reaching this amazing total.

“The funds raised will help us in various initiatives, one of which is growing our Side by Side programme which supports people with dementia and enables them to take part in the activities that they’ve always enjoyed, and even try new ones.”

Thousands of people turned out in Brighouse to watch the race, while there was also a big screen in Bethel Street.

Crowds also turned out in force to wtch the race in Shibden.