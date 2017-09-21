Tour de Yorkshire to be extended to four days - but will Halifax feature in 2018?

Yorkshire has received a huge boost after the Tour de Yorkshire will be extended to four days in 2018 - but will Halifax feature as a host town after missing out in 2017.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire, and A.S.O had been seeking to extend the race after its phenomenal success over the last three years.

The Shibden Wall featured in the Tour de Yorkshire 2017

Cycling’s world governing body the UCI confirmed the decision on with the four-day Tour de Yorkshire being included on their 2018 Europe Tour calendar between Thursday May 3 and Sunday May 6.

The Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will also double in size next year, increasing from one to two days on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th May.

The question will now be asked if Halifax will be named as a host town in 2018.

In 2015, the town was named as one of start or finish points for last year's race.

However, when the detailed route was revealed Halifax had been removed with councillors and the Halifax MP Holly Lynch demanding answers why the town was no longer on the list.

This year’s event was broadcast live in 180 countries and a record 2.2 million fans lined the route. The race also generated £64 million for the Yorkshire economy.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “This is absolutely tremendous news and something we have long been working to achieve. We are grateful to British Cycling for supporting our application, and to the UCI for granting us this extension."

Read more on what Sir Gary Verity had to say and when the host towns will be revealed here.

(The Tour de Yorkshire 2017 highlights video courtesy of Welcome to Yorkshire)