Tour of Town Hall and a chance to have your say on budget proposals

Two free tours of Halifax Town Hall have been organised as part of the public consultation on this year’s budget proposals.

The Town Hall is a Grade ll listed building which was designed by Sir Charles Barry, the architect of the Houses of Parliament. The tour will give visitors a chance to see behind the scenes and learn all about the Town Hall’s grand history.

At the end of the tour there’ll be chance to enjoy light refreshments and to hear about the Council’s budget proposals for the next three years. Cabinet Members and Council Officers will be on hand to explain the draft budget and listen to people’s views on the proposed changes to the Council’s services.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift said: “It’s vital that everyone has their say on the budget proposals as these are important decisions which will have an impact on Council services in the years to come. We’re keen to hear from as many people as possible, so this year we thought we’d combine the consultation sessions with a tour of Halifax Town Hall because we know people will welcome the chance to visit one of the finest buildings in the borough.

“It’s just one of the many examples across Calderdale of how the Council is protecting these important civic buildings which are such a key part of our local heritage.”

The tours will take place on Thursday 2 February. The afternoon tour is fully booked but there are still places on the evening tour, which will start at 6pm. Booking is essential.

To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or contact Daniel Jessop on daniel.jessop@calderdale.gov.uk.