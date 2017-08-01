52 weeks of Halifax roadworks begin today on A629 highway

Work to widen the A629 at Salterhebble has begun today as part of a series of works on the route between Halifax and Huddersfield.

To minimise disruption during the works, a detailed traffic management strategy has been developed, with multiple individual lengths of highways being worked upon in turn.

This means that at any one time only a limited section of the road will be subject to road works minimising the potential congestion and disruption while the works take place.

Temporary right turning bans will also be in place at certain junctions to keep the main road flowing and avoid queues while vehicles are waiting to turn right.

Diversions for these routes will be well signed and the bans will only be in place when the work reaches these junction points.

Calderdale Council has said that although lane closures will be essential as part of the works to ensure the safety of workers, there will be at least one free flowing lane in each direction throughout the majority of the works.

The sensitive areas will be worked upon during evenings and weekends to limit peak time delays.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Work starting on site is a real milestone in the next phase of this important project.

“Once complete, the A629 programme will improve traffic flow on the route between Halifax and Huddersfield and cut down journey times.

“Because this route is so busy, we know that while the works are taking place there will unfortunately be some level of disruption, but we’re doing all we can to minimise problems, including working on the most sensitive areas outside of peak times.”

Funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund programme, the major project is aimed at reducing travel times, especially in the southbound direction during this initial phase.

The scheme includes widening Salterhebble Hill to four lanes; remodelling the junctions at Dudwell Lane and Dryclough Lane; upgrading each Pelican crossing; installing new traffic light technology and improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

After schemes including the A629 Halifax to Huddersfield Corridor Improvement scheme were supported at the recent Investment Committee meeting, its chair Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council said:

“The transport schemes which the Investment Committee has supported have been designed to achieve the Combined Authority and its partners’ aims of encouraging sustainable economic growth that sees more local people in high quality jobs that they can access easily.”

The A629 project is the largest individual scheme in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund programme, which is investing £1 billion over 10 years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York.