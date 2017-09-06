An absolute joke; a shambles - commuters react to A629 chaos as 12 months of roadworks begin

Commuters in and out of Halifax have reacted to the roadworks at Salterhebble as drivers are faced with huge tailbacks and up to an hour added to their journey time.

It was announced in June that roadworks and disruption would last for 12 months.

Calderdale Council is hoping that once completed the layout will reduce travel times, especially in the southbound direction, by widening Salterhebble Hill to four lanes; remodelling the junctions at Dudwell Lane and Dryclough Lane; upgrading each Pelican crossing; installing new traffic light technology and improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

The A629 project is the largest individual scheme in the Leeds City Region’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund programme, which is investing £1 billion over 10 years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York. The aim is to create around 20,000 new jobs and add £2.4 billion a year to the economy by the mid-2030s.