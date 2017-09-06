Calderdale chiefs hope traffic light solution can solve A629 traffic chaos

Calderdale Council chiefs are hopeful that a new traffic light system will ease the traffic chaos on the A629 which has caused major disruption on the road.

Commuters have been voicing their disapproval of the scheme on Salterhebble hill.

However, Calderdale Council’s Director of Economy and Environment, Mark Thompson, said: “There are currently lane closures in place at the Dudwell Lane junction of the A629 to allow for works to the central island.

"Traffic lights were temporarily affected while new traffic management was established and signal poles repositioned, though timing of lights has now been adjusted to allow for better traffic flow.

“This is a busy route, so while the works are taking place there will unfortunately be some level of disruption, but we’re doing all we can to minimise problems, including working on the most sensitive areas outside of peak times.”