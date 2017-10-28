Calderdale rail commuters face further disruption as union calls more strikes

The RMT union has announced further strike action in November as the long-running safety dispute over driver-only trains rumbles on.

Strike action will affect Northern and other services including Merseyrail, Southern, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways and Island Line.

Northern and Merseyrail will be affected for 24 hours on November 8.

There will be a 48 hour stoppage, between November 8 and November 9, on Southern, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways and Island Line.

Northern said they expected services to be "very busy."

The union said every effort to reach a negotiated settlement with the train operating companies "over safe operation and staffing has been kicked back in our faces."

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “It is frankly ludicrous that we have been able to negotiate long-term arrangements in Scotland and Wales that protect the guards and passenger safety but we are being denied the same opportunities with rail companies in England.

"This suspension of normal industrial relations by the employers has to end if we are to make progress towards a solution that guarantees safe rail travel for all.

“RMT is in no doubt that it is the dead hand of the minority Tory Government that is interfering in these disputes to block negotiated settlements.

"It is outrageous that Theresa May and Chris Grayling are happy to stand aside and cheer on overseas rail companies that rip-off the British passenger to subsidise their domestic transport operations while throwing the guards off our trains."

Northern said as part of plans to introduce new trains and upgrade others they are "proposing some changes to the conductor role to give you a better service. We are clear there will be no job or pay cuts as a result of our proposed changes, however the RMT has entered into dispute with Northern, which has resulted in several days of strike action, so far, in 2017."

Passengers are being advised that if they are delayed by more than 30 minutes they can claim compensation.