Councils seek assurance on other electrification plans through Calderdale

MINISTERS were accused of backtracking on their pledge to close the North-South divide after plans to electrify a key rail route between Yorkshire and the capital were scrapped.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling insisted the upgrade to the Midland Main Line to Sheffield, which already faced delays, was no longer needed because better trains would achieve improvements to journey times.

Plans to electrify routes in Wales and the North West were also binned, raising new questions about the Government’s commitment to electrification.

West Yorkshire council leaders said they were seeking reassurances the long-promised electrification of the trans-Pennine route will still go-ahead.

Mr Grayling said: “We are making the biggest investment in the railways since the Victorian era and upgrading services across the country, including in Wales, the Midlands and the North.

“Passengers expect and deserve high-quality rail services and we are committed to using the best available technology for each part of the network, delivering significant benefits for those who use our railways.”

The Department for Transport said trains that can run on both electric and diesel would be used on the Midland Main Line from 2022, delivering a 20-minute reduction in journey times between Sheffield and Nottingham and making 1,000 extra seats available on peak services to London.

Midland Main Line electrification was originally due to be completed in 2020 but two years ago it was delayed until 2023. Trans-Pennine electrification was also delayed from 2019 until 2022.

It is understood the Department for Transport is still working towards a December 2022 completion date for improvements to the trans-Pennine route.

Keith Wakefield, chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “While we welcome the understanding that upgrading the trans-Pennine route is still on the table, we will be seeking reassurance that the Government’s plans are still based upon the electrification of the line, which will provide the optimum improvements in terms of journey times for people travelling between Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Manchester and beyond.

“We will also be pressing for confirmation that electrification of the Calder Valley line between Leeds, Bradford, Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Manchester, and the Leeds Harrogate line, which was recommended as recently as 2014 by former Transport Minister Patrick McLoughlin’s Electrification Task Force, remain part of the government’s plans to rebalance the economy.

“In 2014, then Prime Minister David Cameron said that better links across the Pennines would “make the most of the economic strength we have got in Leeds and Manchester and other cities besides” but in 2015 Chris Grayling’s predecessor Patrick McLoughlin put the work on hold along with the Midland Mainline scheme.”

Responding to recent speculation in the Sunday Times that the Government was planning to delay TransPennine electrification again Coun Wakefield said: “If Transport secretary Chris Grayling is preparing to delay the upgrade of this crucial rail link, it really does raise a question mark about the Government’s commitment to the Northern Powerhouse and narrowing the economic gap between north and south.”

“Just weeks ago Mr Grayling was in Halifax on the general election campaign trail making assurances about the government’s transport plans for the north but now, post-election it looks like he’s about to kick the trans-Pennine upgrade into the long grass.

“What we need to see now is Ministers reaffirming, in no uncertain terms, their commitment to the Northern Powerhouse and the investment needed to make it a reality.”