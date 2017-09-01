Dramatic footage of burst water pipe that closed busy Calderdale road

This dramatic footage of water exploding into the air caused one of Calderdale's busiest roads to close yesterday evening.

The video was sent into us by Jem Horsfall and shows the burst pipe on Stainland Road, West Vale close to the Jet petrol station.

Water burst in Stainland Road

Onlookers watched as the water flooded the road and traffic had to be diverted around the incident.

Engineers from Yorkshire Water were called as homes and businesses experienced low water pressure in the area.

Steven Lee, Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways and Transportation, said: “Last night we received a report of a burst water main on Stainland Road. Our highways officer went to the site to work with Yorkshire Water to make the area safe and to reopen the road as soon as possible.

“The road is open today and temporary traffic lights are in place until further notice. The Council and Yorkshire Water continue to work together to assess the extent of the damage and the repairs required.”