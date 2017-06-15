Elland train station cost could rise to £22m and not be finished by 2022

The cost of a new Elland railway station could spiral to over £20m and not be built by 2022 as rail campaigners said pressure must be kept on bosses to deliver the project.

Calderdale Council called for new train station to be built in the next two to three years as a study by GHD Transportation said the estimated cost would be £14m.

However, a report that will be discussed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s investment committee said the cost could be closer to £22m.

The report said: “The Elland Station Package scheme involves a new station on the Calder Valley line at Elland as well as pedestrian, cycle and public realm improvements to link the new station to Elland town centre and surrounding areas of planned employment and housing growth.

“The scheme also incorporates bus infrastructure to enable bus-rail interchange at the station and a dedicated station car park and associated highway access arrangements to enable the station to serve as a Park and Ride facility.”

Funds from the West Yorkshire Transport fund identified a £20m contribution towards speed improvements along the Calder Valley Line.

However, Network Rail has since decided to expand the scope of rail outputs planned for the route beyond those originally defined, which has resulted in an opportunity for the Transport Fund allocation originally prioritised to further reduce journey times and headways along the line to be redeployed in order to amplify the economic impacts from that investment

“The Elland Station Package is therefore a replacement scheme; it has been endorsed by Network Rail, Rail North and Northern as the preferred option for delivery in the short to medium term because it makes the most of the existing commitments and can be delivered by 2022,” it stated in the report.

“The full costs of the Elland Station package have been calculated as £22.036m (this includes a 20% risk uplift to the delivery costs).”

The Halifax and District Rail Action Group has welcomed the news but warned pressure must be put on rail bosses to deliver the sceme and to ensure it isn’t delayed.

Stephen Waring, chair of HADRAG, said: “The recommendation at the investment panel is a big step forward for a proposed new train station at Elland.

“The decision to use West Yorkshire Transport Fund resources on the station will yield visible, tangible and significant local benefits for transport users that would not have come from using the money to top up investment by Network Rail who are already improving our line. Elland station looks to have much better economic predictions.

“The time taken to progress rail projects is frustrating.

“If it can be achieved we would like to see Elland station opening before 2022.

“We must ensure that our scheme stays at the front of the queue and is not delayed because of work progressing projects in other parts of the county. But at least if the target date is 2022 that gives the train companies chance to design an improved timetable to serve the new station.

“We trust Network Rail and the train operators are now fully committed to a train timetable that will give Elland an attractive service pattern.

“HADRAG will continue to campaign for improvements along the Elland-Brighouse rail corridor linking Sowerby Bridge and Halifax with Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leeds.

“The line through Elland and Brighouse is potentially the fastest route from upper Calderdale to Leeds and we want to see more trains and faster trains running this route beyond the train companies present plans which only go up to 2019.

“Such improved services in the early 2020s would serve Elland making the station really attractive not just for commuters but to improve travel opportunities for the whole community.

“The price tag on the station may seem high. But it sounds like this will be a lot more than just a two-platform train halt.

“We are looking at a local transport hub with high quality pedestrian and cycle links and bus-rail interchange as well as park & ride for car-users catching the train.

“This sounds like the sort of project that HADRAG - along with local people in Elland - has been demanding for some years.”