Emergency road closure as major gas leak found on busy Halifax route

A major gas leak has been detected in Halifax which will see the closure of a main road in Halifax

Calderdale Council has said following a major gas escape on the A629, Skircoat Road it will be necessary to close a section of the road to traffic from 5am tomorrow morning (Thursday August 17).

A spokesperson from the Council said: "Due to the nature of the problem and the depth of the work needed, a short section of road at the junction with Hunger Hill will need to remain closed for 5-10 days.

"Emergency services and bus companies are aware and traffic will be diverted down Hunger Hill for outbound traffic and down Shaw Hill for traffic travelling into Halifax.

"The work will be completed as quickly as possible, but with other road works taking place nearby, disruption is to be expected."