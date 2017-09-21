Leaders at Calderdale Council to add their voice to transport row

TRANSPORT SECRETARY Chris Grayling will be pressed by Calderdale Council to honour the Government’s promises on road and rail improvements.

The authority looks set to write to Mr Grayling asking for a clear timetable for the delivery of a new high speed east-west rail service across the North.

Calderdale Council will also demand the Government stands by its promise to electrify the main trans-Pennine route and call for a commitment to upgrade the Calder Valley line.

Councillors are set to vote on a motion agreeing to the sending of the letter at a meeting tonight (Thursday).

It follows a summer of anger directed at Mr Grayling from the North of England following a series of transport announcements.

Council leaders were particularly incensed by suggestions the full electrification of the trans-Pennine route may not now go ahead.