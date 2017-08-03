M62 sliproad closed near Ripponden as emergency services tackle lorry fire

Emergency services are at the scene of a lorry fire on the M62 near Ripponden.

Highways England first reported that police and firefighters were en route to the incident shortly before 8pm.

It warned that the entry sliproad on the eastbound carriageway was closed near junction 22 as a result.

Two lanes of the carriageway were also shut initially, but these have since reopened.

In its latest update, Highways England said the sliproad would remain closed while fire crews continued to work at the scene.