Main route to the M62 at Brighouse set for overnight closure

One of the main routes taking traffic to the M62 at Brighouse will be closed overnight due to roadworks.

Calderdale Council will carry out work on the A644 between the M62 Junction 25 roundabout and the entrance to the Huddersfield North Premier Inn.

The work is due to start on Tuesday 14 November and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface.

The work has been planned and coordinated around work taking place in Kirklees and is due to be complete by Tuesday 21 November.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “This is a busy route and is well used by traffic using the motorway. Unfortunately the road surface has become worn and needs replacing.

“To ensure we can complete these essential repairs safely but with minimal disruption, we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight and only during the week, when the road is usually quieter.”

The road will be closed to traffic from 9pm to 5am, Monday to Friday.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Through traffic will be diverted via A644 Wakefield Road, A641 Huddersfield Road, A641 Bradford Road, A6107 Bradley Road, A62 Cooper Bridge Road and A644 Wakefield Road.