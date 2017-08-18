Nine arrested in police crackdown on road crime in Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police have hailed a two day crackdown on road crime in Huddersfield a success.

It was carried out in the Ashbrow, Crosland Moor and Dalton areas of the town yesterday and Wednesday with officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team with the aim of improving driving standards, tackling anti-social behaviour and having an increased high visibility police presence.

Officers conducted stop searches of vehicles, used number plate recognition technology and off-road bikes to support residents who have been reporting issues of nuisance bikes being driven in and around the area.

Over the two days they made nine arrests for various offences such as being wanted on warrant, domestic assault and drugs offences including possession with the intent to supply, seven vehicles were seized, one community resolution was issued, two drivers were caught using mobile phones whilst driving and there was a summons for a disqualified driver.

Insp James Kitchen, said: "We ran a similar operation at the beginning of the year in the Ashbrow area of Huddersfield which was very successful. This time around we have extended the areas we were targeting in order to have maximum impact.

"Our aim this operation was to tackle offences on the district's roads, along with anti-social behaviour and ultimately deny criminals the use of the roads. The results for the two-day operation have been brilliant.

“I want to assure members of the public that we take all reports of crime very seriously and I hope operations such as this will reassure them that we are committed to making Huddersfield and the surrounding areas safer and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.”