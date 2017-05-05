Police appeal to trace jogger after fatal crash

POLICE are trying to trace a jogger who may have witnesses a fatal motorbike crash in Skelmanthorpe near Huddersfield.

The motorcyclist aged in his twenties suffered fatal injuries when the Suzuki GSX machine he was riding was in collision with a tree on Ponker Lane just before 5pm on Wednesday May 3.

Police believe the collision was witnessed by a jogger who was in the area at the time and stopped at the scene.

The motorbike, which had been travelling in the direction of Shelly Woodhouse Lane, crossed onto the opposite side of the carriageway before colliding with a tree.

The rider was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "We have had several members of the public come forwards as a result of our appeals, and have been made aware that a jogger was in the location at the time of the incident.

"We would very much like to speak to the jogger who stooped at the scene and may well have assisted the motorcyclist.

"We would also like to speak to the driver of a small green hatchback car - possibly a Micra - that was in the area at the time, as we believe they may have information that is valuable to the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log number 1398 of May 3.