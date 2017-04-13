Shocking video of people taking selfies on train track in Halifax

Shocking pictures and video footage have been released of people trespassing on the railway line and taking pictures at Halifax train station.

The footage has been released as a warning to youngsters, who are being urged to stay safe and not to trespass on the railway

The mind-blowing clip was captured at Halifax station last summer and shows two teenagers jumping from the platform edge and onto the tracks to take a photo, before climbing back onto the platform a short time before a train pulls into the station.

The footage has been released by Network Rail, British Transport Police (BTP) and Northern to coincide with the launch of a campaign to tackle the issue of trespass on the railway.

Network Rail and BTP are behind the campaign which is specifically aimed at young people.

Research shows that they are more likely to trespass on the tracks, particularly in spring and during the school summer holidays.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of trespassing on the railway and implores young people not risk their lives on the tracks, as well as encouraging parents to instil these warnings into their children.

Hayley Bull, community safety manager at Network Rail, said: “The footage is absolutely shocking; young people in particular need to realise that they are risking their lives when they choose to trespass on the railway.

“We invest lots of time and money into keeping people safe on the railway but we need users to do their bit too. It may seem harmless to take a shortcut, or fun to play on the tracks, but this is not only illegal, it is also very dangerous. Taking a short cut or messing around on the tracks can result in serious life-changing injuries or death.”

Chief Inspector Lorna McEwan from BTP in Leeds said: “We believe the number of children we encounter trespassing every year is sadly just the tip of the iceberg

“Every single day we are called to the tracks to incidents similar to those captured in the footage, Train drivers regularly have to sound their horn or apply their emergency brake In a desperate bid to avoid youths on the line, who then run off, seemingly unaware of the danger they have put themselves in.

“We continue to do all we can to keep youngsters safe by patrolling areas where we know they’re likely to trespass and prevent them from doing so.

“However, we cover thousands of miles of track and we cannot tackle this issue alone. That is why we are urging parents and young people to heed this warning and take a reality check when it comes to trespass. It’s not a game: they are real tracks, with real trains and real-life consequences.”

Paul Barnfield, Regional Director for Northern said: “It is truly unbelievable that anyone would risk their life by trespassing on the railway. Sadly many young people seem to be drawn to the tracks and their actions not only put themselves at risk of injury, but also have a significant impact on the running of the railway.

“We fully support the drive by BTP and Network Rail to educate young people about the potential consequences of trespassing, and will continue to work with partners and local schools to assist in this vital programme.”