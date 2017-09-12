Storm Aileen alert for Calderdale roads

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on motorways and major A roads overnight and tomorrow morning during Storm Aileen.

Highways England has issued an amber ‘be aware’ alert across the country in response to a Met Office forecast of strong winds and heavy rain, which comes into force at 9pm tonight and runs until 9am tomorrow morning.

Westerly winds are expected to increase during the this evening into the early hours tomorrow morning with gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour possible over exposed roads during the night. Winds should begin to decrease during the morning peak period.

Drivers of lorries, caravans and motorbikes are being advised to avoid 53 exposed sections of the road network, including the M62 between junction 23 and junction 25 at Brighouse.

Richard Leonard, Head of Road User Safety at Highways England, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”