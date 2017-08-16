TRAVEL ALERT: Road in Halifax closed due to major gas leak

A major gas leak has been detected in Halifax which has resulted in a one of the main routes out of Halifax being closed.

Calderdale Council said following a major gas escape on the A629, Skircoat Road yesterday it will be necessary to close a section of the road to traffic from today.

A spokesperson from the Council said: "Due to the nature of the problem and the depth of the work needed, a short section of road at the junction with Hunger Hill will need to remain closed for 5-10 days.

"Emergency services and bus companies are aware and traffic will be diverted down Hunger Hill for outbound traffic and down Shaw Hill for traffic travelling into Halifax.

"The work will be completed as quickly as possible, but with other road works taking place nearby, disruption is to be expected."