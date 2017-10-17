Travel update: Trees on line and landslip disrupt West Yorkshire train services

Rail passengers in West Yorkshire are continuing to experience disruption to services after Storm Ophelia battered the region.

Obstructions on railway lines in West Yorkshire are affecting Grand Central and Northern services in the county.

Fallen trees and a landslip at Hipperholme mean the lines are currently blocked between Halifax and Bradford Interchange.

Grand Central services to and from Bradford Interchange are not calling at Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield or Wakefield Kirkgate.

Northern are also experiencing disruption to their services between York and Blackpool North and between Leeds/Selby and Manchester Victoria/Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange.

The disruption to services is expected to continue until around 5pm.

York-Blackpool North services will run between York and Bradford Interchange and between Blackburn and Blackpool North only.

Passengers at Leeds travelling towards Blackpool should travel to Todmorden and change for alternative train services. Passengers at Blackburn travelling towards Leeds should travel to Todmorden and change for alternative services.

A limited service is running between Leeds and Halifax via Brighouse (two services per hour).

Trains between Huddersfield and Leeds via Brighouse will not run. Customers travelling between Huddersfield and Halifax/Bradford are advised to travel via Leeds.

Trains from Leeds towards Manchester Victoria will be diverted via Brighouse. Trains from Manchester Victoria towards Leeds will run as normal.

Buses are running between Bradford Interchange and Rose Grove.

READ MORE: Former hurricane Ophelia set to pass across Yorkshire today