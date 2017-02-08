Video: Pensioner seriously injured after being hit by a car

A pensioner has been seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Ovenden.

The incident happened at 2.23pm on Keighley Road/Ovenden Road, Halifax, near to Lee Mount Baptist Church.

The woman in her 70’s was crossing the road when she was struck by a Chrysler estate.

She was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with early reports saying she has suffered ‘serious injuries.

Vehicles coming towards Halifax are being diverted up Ovenden Lane while traffic coming north from Halifax are not affected.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area if possible as it will be very busy.