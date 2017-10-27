Warning about overnight road closure in Calderdale

Motorists are being warned about overnight road closures as Calderdale Council carries out ' essential maintenance,.

Work on the A644 between Halifax Road and Whinney Royd Lane is due to start on Monday November 6 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface.

The work is due to be complete by Wednesday November 15.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “To ensure our road network is in good condition it’s necessary to make repairs to roads when they reach the end of their useful life.

“These works have been scheduled when the road is at its quietest, to minimise disruption.”

The road will be closed from 8.30pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Through traffic will be diverted via A6036 Halifax Road, A6036 Bradford Road, A58 Godley Lane, New Bank, A647 Haley Hill, A647 Boothtown Road, A647 Queensbury Road, A647 Halifax Road and A644 Brighouse Road.