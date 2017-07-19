Trapped Ackley Bridge star rescued after Thailand waterfall ordeal

One of the stars of Halifax-based TV series has been rescued in Thailand after he was found trapped at the bottom of a waterfall for three days.

Paul Nicholls, who has also starred in Eastenders, is currently playing PE teacher Steve Bell in the Channel Four series.

It has been reported that he had motorcycled to a site in Koh Samui before falling, breaking both legs and shattering a knee.

The 38-year-old has been starring in Ackley Bridge which tells the story of fictional Yorkshire mill town, which is home to largely divided white and Asian populations.

Like the communities, the school systems have also become segregated and the drama sees two formerly isolated comprehensives merged into a brand new academy and all the trials and tribulations among teachers, parents, pupils and support staff which that creates.

The former St Catherine’s High School, Holmfield, was transformed into Ackley Bridge College for the series, which was also used for Henry Winkler’s (The Fonz) children’s television series Hank Zipzer.

The six-part series was created by Ayub Khan Din (East is East), Kevin Erlis and Malcolm Campbell (Shameless).

It was announced last month the drama would be returning for a second series.