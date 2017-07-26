Travel boss’s Disney raffle will send disabled children on dream holiday

The owner of a Ripponden holiday company is raffling off a £4,000 VIP short break to Disneyland Paris, to raise funds for disabled children.

Hayley Walker, who runs Holiday Hampster, an independent Travel Agent with offices in Ripponden, has organised the raffle to raise funds for Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

Money raised from the raffle will help to fund the charity’s annual Destination Dreams holiday to Disney World, in Florida, for 25 children with life threatening conditions.

Raffle tickets are priced at just £5 and with only 88 having been sold to date, Hayley says the chances of landing the star prize are high.

But time is running out to secure the VIP break as the raffle closes at 23.59 on Monday July 31, 2017.

Hayley, 31, explained the winner will get a fantastic package: “I’ve used all my contacts in the travel industry to create a superb three night VIP stay for the winner and up to three guests.

“They will enjoy even more magic this year as Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

“Each guest will receive park tickets for the duration of their stay together with a special VIP Fast Pass to ensure that they don’t have to wait too long to experience some of the best rides that Disneyland Park and the Walt Disney Studios Park has to offer.”

Not only that, Hayley has organised return economy air flights between the major international airport closest to the winner’s residence and Paris CDG airport. If the winner would prefer not to fly Eurostar travel can be arranged.

Return transfers to the resort are also included along with three nights in a Castle Club Room at the Disneyland Hotel.

Hayley says that it was following the tragic death of a family friend’s son from Leukaemia, in 2012, that she decided to raise funds for Caudwell Children’s Destination Dreams holiday.

“I saw how the family benefited from the support that they received from a number of charities and I wanted to help somehow.

“Then I found out about Caudwell Children and how they provide a team of paediatric doctors to ensure 24 hour medical care for the children on Destination Dreams.

“They also send a team of 40 volunteers on the trip to assist the families in the parks and ensure that they have the best holiday possible.

“This allows families to create magical memories, often for the first time.”

Hayley has volunteered on the trip since 2012 and says that the charity is desperate to raise funds to ensure that it runs again in 2018.

“Because many of the children have complex medical needs it is very expensive to insure them. When you add to that the costs of the medical care, the team of volunteers, flights, hotels, and transfers, the average cost for each family is £10,000.

”So I’m urging the public to get behind my raffle in order to make their Disney dreams, and the Disney dreams of 25 disabled children, come true.”

You can buy a raffle ticket here: www.hayleywalkerfundraising.com/product/win-a-vip-trip-to-disneyland-paris/

If you don’t want to take part in the raffle but would like to donate to Haley’s fundrasing campaign visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hayley-walker18