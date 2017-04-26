Travellers arrive in Brighouse and hang washing outside church

Legal action has been taken to move a group of travellers who set up camp in a Brighouse car park and hung washing outside a church.

The group arrived on Monday and made camp in the car park on Commercial Street next to Brighouse bus station.

Lines were erected and washing was hung outside the Central Methodist Church.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Economy and Environment, Mark Thompson, said: “We are aware of the travellers at Commercial Street car park in Brighouse and are taking legal action to move them from this site.”

Their arrival comes only days before the town welcomes the Tour de Yorkshire.

Riders will pass the church and along Bethel Street.

The Brighouse Business Initiative are also holding their annual spring market this weekend.