Treat for kids at Elland Lane

Families flocked to Huddersfield Amatuer FC last Saturday for a free fun day, courtesy of the annual Elland Lane Children’s Treat.

The event is based on a old Elland tradition established in 1934 that has been revived over the last few years.

There were several free attractions for children, including a bouncy castle, a rodeo bull, and a photo booth, all of which is provided through fundraising that took place throughout the year.

Despite the poor weather, around 500 people attended the event throughout the day and according to staff it went extremely well.