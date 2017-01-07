Tribute to ex-Courier reporter

A former reporter on the Halifax Evening Courier has died aged 68.

Courtenay James William Tordoff was born in Halifax and was the only son of Mr and Mrs Harold Tordoff.

He was educated at Holy Trinity School, Halifax; the former Heath Grammar School, Halifax and Fulneck Boys School, Leeds.

Aged 18, he joined the staff of the former Evening Courier as a trainee reporter.

After completing his training he achieved a top national award for journalists, sponsored by the Pfizer drug company and as a result of this travelled to the USA to write about the space programme. When on the Courier he covered many major stories, including the building of the M62.

He married fellow-reporter Miss Sheila Walker in 1969 and they had three children Emma, Helen and Benjamin.

A move to BBC Leeds followed where he worked as a news producer on Look North and later worked for the BBC in London, mainly as journalist on the Foreign News desk. This involved covering major international stories including the Falklands War and an interview with Pope John Paul II.

He leaves a partner Eve. In recent years they have shared their love of dogs and enjoyed their villa in Spain.