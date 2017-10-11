Tribute to Michael ‘Mick’ Webster - Hipperholme stonemason with a passion for his work

POPULAR stonemason Michael Webster has died suddenly at the age of 74.

Hipperholme born-and bred, Michael, who liked to be known as Mick, once explained how he began to learn his craft and develop his passion for working with durable Yorkshire stone.

After starting an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic, at the age of 20 he began working at Marshall’s quarry at Southowram, learning from some wonderfully skilled men and then for 40 years worked as a stone delver and stone cutter for different stone yards.

“I was always interested in the artistic side and that just grew over the years,” Mick said of skills that earned him dozens of awards at local and regional shows. After retiring he could devote more time to the side of his work which pleased him, using traditional tools and inspired particularly by his favourite Walterclough Valley.

His niece, Janine Teal, said the family were amazed to find out just how talented a stonemason and artist her uncle was, and how popular he was, as news of his passing has spread. “The response has been staggering. He lived the life he wanted to live,” she said. Her uncle had also been a keen speedway fan at Halifax in his younger days.

Mick’s funeral will be at Park Wood, Elland, on Monday, October 16, at noon.