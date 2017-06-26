Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Halifax grammar school pupil after his sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a young boy who died last week.

Daniel Beal, 12, was a pupil at Crossley Heath School, Savile Park.

On Friday, the school posted on Facebook: “The Crossley Heath community is in mourning following the death of our much loved student, Daniel Beal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

As a mark of respect the school said it had decided to postpone last Thursday evening’s music concert.

Scores of touching tributes were posted on the school’s Facebook post by shocked parents and students.