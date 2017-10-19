Tributes paid to talented footballer and Rishworth School pupil after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a Rishworth School pupil and talented footballer after his sudden death.

Jordan Moseley who was a member of the Accrington Stanley football Academy died on Tuesday night.

Headmaster at the Oldham Road school Alastair Gloag said: "It is with deep regret that Jordan Moseley, a member of our Year 11 sadly died on Tuesday night.

"He was a very happy young man who was looking forward to pursuing a career in football.

"Our thoughts go out to his family at this tragic time and we ask that they and the school community are given the space and time to come to terms with his loss."

The school has cancelled its prize giving that was due to take place on Thursday.

In a statement released on Accrington Stanley's website added: "Accrington Stanley are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden death of Academy player Jordan Moseley last night.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Accrington Stanley go out to all of his family and friends at this difficult time.

"The English Football League and the League Football Education will provide any necessary support to anyone affected by this tragedy.

"We ask that everyone shows respect to the family at this difficult time.

"Forever part of the Stanley Family, Jordan Moseley."

Former Manchester City and Burnley player Joey Barton also paid his tribute saying on Twitter: "Heart breaking news about young Jordan Moseley. My thoughts are with all his friends and family at this time."