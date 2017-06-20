Trip to Buckingham Palace for Brighouse businessman to receive MBE

A local businessman received his MBE from the Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace last week.

Dr Martin Haigh MBE was given the honour for services to the community, charity and for changing the lives of young people in West Yorkshire.

Martin, founder of Brighouse-based training and development company Lattitude 7, has been fundraising since he ran his first London Marathon back in 1982.

He said: “At that time I raised money for St John Ambulance and, since then, I have used my sporting interest to raise funds for Whizz Kidz, British Heart Foundation, Children with Leukaemia, Outward Bound Trust, SCOPE etc.

“I also raised money for local charities including Calderdale Special Care Baby Unit, Bermerside Special School and Overgate Hospice.

“I never set out to get any return from his charity or community work but it was really nice to be recognised and a real honour to meet Prince Charles and chat about all things Halifax during the investiture.”