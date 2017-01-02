TV’s Stephen Mulhern was spellbound at the Slimming World Awards

A group of Slimming World Consultants from Halifax has got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Halifax, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event that was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Slimming World consultant Catherine Peyton said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.”

Stephen, who presents Britain’s Got More Talent, said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had or made the changes they have to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their group each and every week.”

Consultant Helen Palmer said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.

“Thanks to our Food Optimising eating plan they’ll see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them reach their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way, too! I’d love anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us.”

For more information call 0344 897 8000 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk