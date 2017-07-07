Two down, one to go: Last day for Elland bank

Today (Friday) marks the beginning of the end for banks in Elland as the first of the two remaining banks in the town will close.

Barclays bank on Southgate, Elland, announced it was closing its doors earlier this year due to a rise in their customers banking online.

This news was shortly followed by an announcement from the Halifax that their Elland branch would also close in August, leaving the town without a bank.

The Yorkshire Bank moved out of the town last year.

A spokeswoman for Barclays said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At Barclays Elland customer usage has continued to decline and half of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.”

The bank has directed customers to its branch in Halifax and said some services were available at the Post Office on Southgate.

The Halifax bank on Southgate will shut on August 15.